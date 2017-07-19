The International Champions Cup returns this summer with yet another star-studded line-up, as Europe's elite clubs come together to do battle across three nations.

When are Real Madrid playing in the International Champions Cup and how can I watch?

Spanish giants Real Madrid are among the biggest draws and will play three matches in the tournament this month, including a mouth-watering Clasico against rivals Barcelona.

All three of the Liga club's matches are to take place in the USA.

WHAT IS THE INTERNATIONAL CHAMPIONS CUP?

The International Champions Cup is a pre-season tournament that has been held every summer since 2013. For the past two years, the ICC has been split into three different regions: the United States, China and Australia. In the two years prior to that, it was held exclusively in the USA.

This year, Australia has been replaced by Singapore. China and Singapore will host three games each, while the USA section has 12 games on the schedule.

The ICC is a series of exhibition matches in three countries played in large stadiums. It begins on July 18 and ends on July 30, getting everyone back in Europe by the start of August as the competitive campaign looms.

WHEN ARE REAL MADRID PLAYING?

Real Madrid will play three matches in the competition, kicking off with tests against Premier League clubs Manchester United and Manchester City. They end their campaign with a Clasico against rivals Barcelona.

Date Time (Local) Time (GMT) Match Venue 23/07/17 14:00 22:00 Real Madrid vs Manchester United Levis Stadium, Santa Clara, California (USA) 23/07/17 20:00 04:00 Manchester City vs Real Madrid Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, California (USA) 29/07/17 19:30 00:30 Real Madrid vs Barcelona Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida (USA)

WHERE ARE REAL MADRID PLAYING?

Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California):

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (Los Angeles, California):

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida):

HOW CAN I WATCH REAL MADRID IN THE INTERNATIONAL CHAMPIONS CUP?

Real Madrid's three matches will be screened across the globe, with viewers in the UK able to catch the action via Premier Sports TV. The matches will also be available online via their Premier Player streaming service.

Viewers in USA can catch all the action on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Goal will also be providing live, comprehensive coverage of the pre-season tournament on our site, Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and more.

REAL MADRID'S PLAYERS TO WATCH

All eyes with be on BBC, with North American fans desperate to catch a glimpse of Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo, in a devastating attacking trio that offers a worthy rival to Barcelona's famed MSN front-three.

The reigning European champions boast a squad littered with stars, all overseen by one of the greatest the game has ever seen in coach Zinedine Zidane.

REAL MADRID'S TRANSFER WINDOW SO FAR

Left-back Theo Hernandez is Madrid’s big signing this summer. The 19-year-old Frenchman has crossed the city divide from Atletico after Real paid his €25 million release clause.

Viewed as the long-term successor to Marcelo on the left side of defence, the teenager, who impressed on loan at Alaves last season, is likely to see some playing time in USA as he attempts to settle into his new surroundings.

20-year-old midfielder Dani Ceballos, who also attracted major interest from Barceona, has arrived from Real Betis.

KEEP TABS ON THE ICC WITH MyTab

Goal is launching a new and unique product that allows you to monitor every aspect of your favourite team in one single place. Centralising video, news, live scores, Facebook updates and more, there are few better ways to keep up with news from the ICC than with MyTab, the perfect Google Chrome extension for Real Madrid fans this summer.

Once installed, it will appear directly on your start page when you open your browser so you will be the first to hear about any rumours or news - you won't miss a thing.

Follow Real Madrid at the ICC on MyTab