Indian Super League: Subrata Paul & Albino Gomes in 10 most expensive goalkeepers in the draft

I-League winner with Aizawl FC, Albino Gomes and former NorthEast United FC's Subrata Paul are listed among the the most expensive goalkeepers in the Indian Super League (ISL) season 4 draft, Goal can confirm.

Gomes played a starring role in the Mizoram outfit's title run last season despite being used sparingly at Mumbai City FC in season 3 of the ISL, unlike Paul who was the main choice shotstopper in the ISL and the I-League when on-loan to DSK Shivajians.

Sandwitched between Paul and Gomes, Arindam Bhattacharys is valued at ₹64 lakhs with an additional transfer fee of ₹9 lakhs payable to FC Pune City, from where he has featured on-loan with Bharat FC, Sporting Clube de Goa and Bengaluru FC.

The top 10 also include veteran custodian Sandip Nandy who represented Kerala Blasters until last season, besides 19-year-old Sukhadev Patil alongside four more goalkeepers valued at ₹10 lakhs after being unused by FC Goa and Mumbai FC in the ISL and I-League respectively.

Each ISL team is expected to have at least 15 Indian players in their squads following the the draft which is slated to be held on on Sunday, 23rd July at Mumbai. A total of 199 players in all have signed up for the draft for season 4 of the ISL.

Here are the top 10 goalkeepers and their contract values (age in brackets):

Subrata Paul (30) - ₹87 lakhs

Arindam Bhattacharya (28) - ₹64 lakhs*

Albino Gomes (23) - ₹50 lakhs

Lalthuammawia Ralte - ₹38 lakhs

Subhashish Roy Chowdhury (30) - ₹37 lakhs

Sandip Nandy (42) - ₹36 lakhs

Pawan Kumar (27) - ₹25 lakhs

Kunal Sawant (30) - ₹15 lakhs

Ravi Kumar (24) - ₹15 lakhs

Arnab Das Sharma (29) - ₹12 lakhs

Abhra Mondal (30) - ₹10 lakhs

Arup Debnath (30) - ₹10 lakhs

Ishan Debnath (26) - ₹10 lakhs

Priyant Kumar Singh (25) - ₹10 lakhs

Sukhadev Patil (19) - ₹10 lakhs



