Ahead of the 2017-18 season, most players are preparing for the new campaign on pre-season tours and by building their fitness, but Stoke City's Peter Crouch will be busy with a different project altogether.

Crouch set to begin new career as radio DJ

The former England international striker is set to make his debut on July 24, but not for a new club!

Instead, the 36-year-old will be presenting the Radio X Evening Show for two weeks as cover for regular host Gordon Smart.

Crouch is eager to get started in his new temporary position, where he will be playing some of his favourite songs and entertaining fans with anecdotes from his football career.

“I love Radio X and the music the station plays so I’m excited about being in the hot seat," Crouch said.

"I have a few stories I’m looking forward to sharing and some visitors I’m looking forward to welcoming to the studio. All will be revealed next week!”

Radio X managing editor Matt Deverson explained why they chose to give Crouch a chance as a radio presenter: “As well as being one of the best loved footballers of his generation, Peter Crouch is well known for his passion for music and legendary sense of humour.

"He is a huge fan of the music we play on Radio X so I know he’s looking forward to entertaining listeners, playing his favourite records as well as revealing a story or two from his incredible career. We can’t wait for him to get behind the mic for what I’m sure will be a hugely entertaining couple of weeks."