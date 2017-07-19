Carlos Tevez has insisted he is happy to stay in China amid speculation about a possible return to Boca Juniors.

'I'm a phenomenon in Shanghai' – Carlos Tevez happy to stay in China

The 33-year-old left Boca to move to Shanghai Shenhua in January, and has two goals and four assists in 10 appearances for the club thus far.

Bet on Juventus v Barcelona in ICC

Boca president Daniel Angelici has said on multiple occasions that Tevez could return to the club, but the striker insisted he will stay in China for the time being.

"I do not think about a return today, I'm a phenomenon in Shanghai," Tevez told Argentine radio station FM Late 93.1.

"I can calmly stay one more year in China, I have a contract and then I'll see what to do.

"I do not have anything decided, [going back to Argentina] always crosses your mind, but I want to enjoy these months in China and then I'll sit down and talk to my family."

Tevez did admit that he struggles with the decision to return to his homeland.

"One day I get up and say that I'm going back to Boca and another day, I say no. My head is like that," Tevez said.

With the World Cup one year away, the striker admitted that a return to Argentina would improve his chances of representing his country at Russia 2018.

How could Barca spend €222m?

"It all depends on what decision I make at the end of the year. Playing in China you have no chance of going to the World Cup because you are a step down, I have to be realistic," he said.

"If I go back to Argentina I would have more chances."