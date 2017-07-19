College basketball holiday tournament brackets announced: Maui Invitational, 2K Classic, Hall of Fame Classic

College basketball season will be here before you know it. Top recruits have decided which schools they're attending next school year, the first session of summer workouts is in the rearview mirror and non-conference schedules are gradually being announced.
On Tuesday, ESPN released six brackets for holiday tournaments that will air on its family of networks, including, most notably, the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.
MORE: College basketball preseason Top 25 for 2017-18
Here are the first-round matchups and brackets for some of the top non-conference tournaments in college basketball.
2K Classic
November 16-17, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
Virginia Tech vs. Saint Louis
Providence vs. Washington
Click here for the full bracket.
Hall of Fame Classic
November 20-21, Sprint Center, Kansas City, MO
Creighton vs. UCLA
Baylor vs. Wisconsin
Click here for the full bracket.
Hall of Fame Tip-Off
November 18-19, Mohegan Sun Resort, Uncasville, CT
Naismith Bracket
Boston College vs. Texas Tech
Northwestern vs. La Salle
Springfield Bracket
South Alabama vs. Maine
Saint Peter's vs. Sacred Heart
Click here for the full bracket.
Legends Classic
November 20-21, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State
Penn State vs. Pittsburgh
Click here for the full bracket.
Maui Jim Maui Invitational
November 20-22, Lahaina Civic Center, Maui, HI
Marquette vs. VCU
Wichita State vs. California
Notre Dame vs. Chaminade
Michigan vs. LSU
Click here for the full bracket.
MGM Main Event
November 20-22, MGM Grand Garden, Las Vegas, NV
Heavyweight Bracket
UNLV vs. Rice
Ole Miss vs. Utah
Middleweight Bracket
Prairie View A&M vs. Eastern Kentucky
Georgia State vs. Eastern Washington
Click here for the full bracket.