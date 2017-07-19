College basketball season will be here before you know it. Top recruits have decided which schools they're attending next school year, the first session of summer workouts is in the rearview mirror and non-conference schedules are gradually being announced.

College basketball holiday tournament brackets announced: Maui Invitational, 2K Classic, Hall of Fame Classic

On Tuesday, ESPN released six brackets for holiday tournaments that will air on its family of networks, including, most notably, the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.

Here are the first-round matchups and brackets for some of the top non-conference tournaments in college basketball.

2K Classic

November 16-17, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Virginia Tech vs. Saint Louis

Providence vs. Washington

Click here for the full bracket.

Hall of Fame Classic

November 20-21, Sprint Center, Kansas City, MO

Creighton vs. UCLA

Baylor vs. Wisconsin

Click here for the full bracket.

Hall of Fame Tip-Off

November 18-19, Mohegan Sun Resort, Uncasville, CT

Naismith Bracket

Boston College vs. Texas Tech

Northwestern vs. La Salle

Springfield Bracket

South Alabama vs. Maine

Saint Peter's vs. Sacred Heart

Click here for the full bracket.

Legends Classic

November 20-21, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State

Penn State vs. Pittsburgh

Click here for the full bracket.

Maui Jim Maui Invitational

November 20-22, Lahaina Civic Center, Maui, HI

Marquette vs. VCU

Wichita State vs. California

Notre Dame vs. Chaminade

Michigan vs. LSU

Click here for the full bracket.

MGM Main Event

November 20-22, MGM Grand Garden, Las Vegas, NV

Heavyweight Bracket

UNLV vs. Rice

Ole Miss vs. Utah

Middleweight Bracket

Prairie View A&M vs. Eastern Kentucky

Georgia State vs. Eastern Washington

Click here for the full bracket.