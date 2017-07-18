Ivan Perisic is being heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, but Inter have included him in their pre-season tour squad.

Inter include Man Utd target Perisic in pre-season tour squad

The Croatia international has found himself at the centre of a summer transfer saga, with speculation regarding his future having raged for several weeks now.

Goal revealed on Monday that the Red Devils were closing in on a deal worth £40.4 million, having previously reported in June that Perisic was ready to force a move to England.

No agreement has been pushed through as yet, though, and that means that Perisic will have to form part of Luciano Spalletti’s squad travelling to the Far East.

Inter are due to take in pre-season fixtures in China and Singapore as they gear up for the new season.

The Italian outfit will face Schalke in Changzhou on Friday before taking on Lyon in Manjing three days later.

Perisic’s involvement in either of those games is unlikely to curb the speculation regarding his future, with the summer window open for some time yet.

United, though, are currently in the United States as they prepare to take in International Champions Cup action and they also have a UEFA Super Cup fixture against Real Madrid before Premier League competition resumes.

They will be eager to get bodies on board as quickly as possible, though, with deals already pushed through for Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku.

Ambitious Inter will also want to know where they stand before competitive action returns, as they seek to force their way back into the title-chasing pack in Serie A.