British Open 2017 odds: Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler now co-favorites to win at Royal Birkdale

The 2017 British Open, also known as The Open Championship, begins Thursday at Royal Birkdale in England.
World No. 1 golfer Dustin Johnson, who has missed his last two cuts, was a co-favorite to win the tournament, according to Vegas Insider, but his odds have lengthened to 14/1 ahead of Thursday's tee times. Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler have moved into a tie atop the odds leaderboard at 10/1 to win the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.
Defending champ Henrik Stenson sits outside the group of top 10 picks with 30/1 odds to repeat.
Hometown hero Tommy Fleetwood, ranked No. 14 in the world, is more familiar than most with Royal Birkdale. He grew up in a house just around the corner from the golf course.
Sergio Garcia would also make a good pick to win The Open Championship. He has 10 finishes in the top 10 at the British Open; the most recent was a tie for fifth last year. He lost to Padraig Harrington in a playoff in 2007 and tied for second in 2014.
This will be the 10th time Royal Birkdale has hosted The Open championship and the first time since Harrington won in 2008. Harrington is also the last golfer to win consecutive British Opens with those wins in '07 and '08.
British Open odds
Here are the updated odds to win the 2017 British Open from Vegas Insider (as of July 19):
|Jordan Spieth 10/1
|Rickie Fowler 10/1
|Dustin Johnson 14/1
|Hideki Matsuyama 18/1
|Jon Rahm 18/1
|Rory McIlroy 18/1
|Sergio Garcia 18/1
|Tommy Fleetwood 20/1
|Justin Rose 22/1
|Adam Scott 28/1
|Jason Day 28/1
|Paul Casey 28/1
|Brooks Koepka 30/1
|Henrik Stenson 30/1
|Phil Mickelson 30/1
|Louis Oosthuizen 40/1
|Marc Leishman 40/1
|Matt Kuchar 40/1
|Branden Grace 45/1
|Brandt Snedeker 50/1
|Justin Thomas 50/1
|Ian Poulter 55/1
|Lee Westwood 55/1
|Rafael Cabrera Bello 55/1
|Thomas Pieters 55/1
|Alex Noren 60/1
|Daniel Berger 65/1
|Padraig Harrington 65/1
|Patrick Reed 65/1
|Zach Johnson 75/1
|Shane Lowry 80/1
|Xander Schauffele 80/1
|Andy Sullivan 85/1
|Charley Hoffman 85/1
|Kevin Kisner 85/1
|Francesco Molinari 90/1
|Matthew Fitzpatrick 90/1
|Brian Harman 100/1
|Charl Schwartzel 100/1
|Tyrrell Hatton 100/1
|Bernd Wiesberger 110/1
|Martin Kaymer 110/1
|Peter Uihlein 120/1
|Jason Dufner 125/1
|Soren Kjeldsen 125/1
|Andrew Johnston 130/1
|Bill Haas 130/1
|Bryson DeChambeau 130/1
|Ross Fisher 130/1
|Steve Stricker 130/1
|Chris Wood 140/1
|J.B. Holmes 140/1
|Tony Finau 140/1
|Bubba Watson 150/1
|Charles Howell III 150/1
|Ryan Fox 150/1
|Si Woo Kim 150/1
|Wesley Bryan 150/1
|Kyle Stanley 165/1
|Thorbjorn Olesen 170/1
|Russell Henley 175/1
|Adam Hadwin 200/1
|Byeong Hun An 200/1
|Emiliano Grillo 200/1
|Hideto Tanihara 200/1
|Jimmy Walker 200/1
|Kevin Chappell 200/1
|Russell Knox 200/1
|Brendan Steele 225/1
|Jamie Lovemark 225/1
|Pat Perez 225/1
|Ryan Moore 225/1
|Webb Simpson 225/1
|Billy Horschel 250/1
|Gary Woodland 250/1
|Kevin Na 250/1
|Martin Laird 250/1
|William McGirt 250/1
|Callum Shinkwin 275/1
|Cameron Smith 275/1
|Danny Willett 275/1
|Ernie Els 275/1
|Joost Luiten 275/1
|Stewart Cink 275/1
|Alexander Levy 300/1
|Anirban Lahiri 300/1
|Brandon Stone 300/1
|Dylan Frittelli 300/1
|Haotong Li 300/1
|Jhonattan Vegas 300/1
|Matthew Southgate 300/1
|Pablo Larrazabal 300/1
|Sean OHair 300/1
|Sung Kang 300/1
|Richie Ramsay 325/1
|Alexander Bjork 350/1
|David Drysdale 350/1
|David Horsey 350/1
|Fabrizio Zanotti 350/1
|Jeunghun Wang 350/1
|Julian Suri 350/1
|K.T. Kim 350/1
|Paul Waring 350/1
|Richard Bland 350/1
|Robert Streb 350/1
|Thongchai Jaidee 350/1
|Scott Hend 400/1
|Aaron Baddeley 500/1
|Andrew Dodt 500/1
|Austin Connelly 500/1
|David Lipsky 500/1
|Matthieu Pavon 500/1
|Sebastian Munoz 500/1
|Shiv Kapur 500/1
|Paul Lawrie 550/1
|Phachara Khongwatmai 550/1
|Roberto Castro 550/1
|Darren Fichardt 600/1
|Jbe' Kruger 600/1
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera 600/1
|Younghan Song 600/1
|Yusaku Miyazato 600/1
|Yuta Ikeda 600/1
|Maverick McNealy 650/1
|John Daly 750/1
|Adam Bland 1000/1
|Ashley Hall 1000/1
|Chan Kim 1000/1
|Connor Syme 1000/1
|Giwhan Kim 1000/1
|Harry Ellis 1000/1
|Haydn McCullen 1000/1
|Joe Dean 1000/1
|Kent Bulle 1000/1
|Luca Cianchetti 1000/1
|Mark Foster 1000/1
|Mark O'Meara 1000/1
|Matthew Griffin 1000/1
|Michael Hendry 1000/1
|Paul Broadhurst 1000/1
|Prayad Marksaeng 1000/1
|Robert Dinwiddie 1000/1
|Shaun Norris 1000/1
|Stuart Manley 1000/1
|Toby Tree 1000/1
|Tom Lehman 1000/1
|Yikeun Chang 1000/1
|Adam Hodkinson 2000/1
|Darren Clarke 2000/1
|David Duval 2000/1
|Nicholas McCarthy 2000/1
|Ryan McCarthy 2000/1
|Sandy Lyle 2000/1
|Todd Hamilton 2000/1