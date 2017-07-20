British Open 2017 odds: Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler now co-favorites to win at Royal Birkdale

The 2017 British Open, also known as The Open Championship, begins Thursday at Royal Birkdale in England.

British Open 2017 odds: Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth co-favorites to win at Royal Birkdale

World No. 1 golfer Dustin Johnson, who has missed his last two cuts, was a co-favorite to win the tournament, according to Vegas Insider, but his odds have lengthened to 14/1 ahead of Thursday's tee times. Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler have moved into a tie atop the odds leaderboard at 10/1 to win the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

Defending champ Henrik Stenson sits outside the group of top 10 picks with 30/1 odds to repeat.

Hometown hero Tommy Fleetwood, ranked No. 14 in the world, is more familiar than most with Royal Birkdale. He grew up in a house just around the corner from the golf course.

Sergio Garcia would also make a good pick to win The Open Championship. He has 10 finishes in the top 10 at the British Open; the most recent was a tie for fifth last year. He lost to Padraig Harrington in a playoff in 2007 and tied for second in 2014.

This will be the 10th time Royal Birkdale has hosted The Open championship and the first time since Harrington won in 2008. Harrington is also the last golfer to win consecutive British Opens with those wins in '07 and '08.

British Open odds

Here are the updated odds to win the 2017 British Open from Vegas Insider (as of July 19):

Adam Scott 28/1

