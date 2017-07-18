WATCH: Hazard and Sanchez will star at International Champions Cup - Thiago

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara has picked out Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez and Chelsea's Eden Hazard as potential stars of the International Champions Cup.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Inter and Milan will face the German champions in July in a series of matches across China and Singapore.

And Spain international Thiago says the Premier League duo can "make the difference" when the European giants clash in Asia.

“Alexis Sanchez made the difference last year in the Premier League. He scored a lot of goals, he made a lot of assists. I had the luck of playing with him at Barcelona, he is a very dangerous player,” Thiago told Goal.

“Chelsea have a great squad, but the best player they have for sure is Eden Hazard,” Thiago added.

“He makes the difference: he’s great one-on-one, a very skillful player. And it will be a great game against them.”

