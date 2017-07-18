Craig Shakespeare has reiterated Leicester City have yet to receive an offer for Riyad Mahrez despite the winger being heavily linked with Arsenal and Roma.

No bids for Mahrez despite Roma and Arsenal links, says Leicester boss Shakespeare

Get 6/1 odds on Leicester to beat Arsenal

The future of Mahrez has been uncertain since Leicester dramatically won the Premier League title in 2015-16, the 26-year-old opting to stay last season to be part of their Champions League campaign.

After the Foxes finished 12th in 2016-17 the forward confirmed his intention to leave the King Power Stadium by releasing a statement in May, but he remains a Leicester player.

Roma are hoping to sign the Algeria international and Goal reported last week that he has agreed to join the Serie A side should Arsenal not come calling.

However, Shakespeare insists there have still been no official approaches for the star man.



We've arrived in Hong Kong...#LeiWba next up on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/PbTxl0WF7i

— Leicester City (@LCFC) July 17, 2017



"I think Riyad's stated his position very clearly," Shakespeare said at a media conference ahead of the Premier League Asia Trophy.

"Mine is really simple that while he's here, and while we've had no bids, and we haven't had any bids officially, they're all again speculation, he has to be committed to the football club.

"I have to say, in the two weeks he's been back he's been totally committed, he's really trained well and that's that.

Gotze: It's superb to be back for Dortmund

"I think goings are inevitable at any football club, but until you actually get bids for your players, there's no decision to be made.

"We want him to stay, I would like him to stay as a manager, but he's stated his case clearly, but while he's here I need that full commitment."