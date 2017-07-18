Video emerges of shocking Kelly Slater injury

News

7Sport /

Kelly Slater's surfing season has been thrown into disarray after the 11-time world champion suffered a freak injury during practice.

The American legend was surfing South Africa's notorious Boneyards break in preparation for Jeffrey's Bay when he pulled into a warped barrell and came undone.

"I thought about jumping off," Slater said.

Slater in obvious discomfort after the incident. Pic: Instagram

"But I drove deep inside and got hit by a shock-wave of whitewater which exploded back against the back of my board, and right foot.

"I think there is a hole in my board where my foot was forced through it. I think I've broken my metatarsals."

Slater broke two bones in his foot when his board bounced back into his foot, meaning he will require surgery.

Slater's X-ray. Pic: Instagram

The 45-year-old was in clear discomfort as he lay on a rock in pain while friends helped him out of his wetsuit and his wife Kate grabbed an ice pack.

The American later posted the x-ray on his Instagram feed, showing the shattered bones and wrote he expects to be out of action for six weeks.

Worse still, Slater had a dreaded 30-hour flight home to have to endure after suffering the injury that will likely see him miss events at Teahupoo and the Lowers world tour event.


