Man City in talks to sign Pepe Reina from Napoli

Manchester City are currently locked in talks with Serie A club Napoli over a move for Spanish goalkeeper Pepe Reina, Goal understands.

The transfer teams are currently haggling over a fee, with the Partenopei hoping to receive €5 million for the former Liverpool shot-stopper.

Man City, however, are currently offering only €3m, though it is expected that both sides will come to an accord fairly quickly.

With 21-year-old Angus Gunn having been sent on loan to Norwich City, Pep Guardiola's side have been in the market for a third-choice goalkeeper all summer, but had expected to wait until later in the summer window to wrap up a deal.

A swoop for 34-year-old Reina has quickly moved up the agenda, though, and progressive talks have taken place in recent days.

The Spain international is not expected to replace Claudio Bravo at the Etihad, but rather battle with the Chilean for a starting spot along with new boy Ederson.

It is understood that Bravo could yet leave City this summer but the chances of an exit are currently very slim, given that he has already rejected several offers earlier this year and is committed to seeing out his deal.