The build-up to the 2017 Open Championship has begun, with players and fans beginning to descend upon Royal Birkdale.

The Open Social Diary: Defending champion Stenson arrives in style

One year on from his sensational final-round battle with Phil Mickelson at Royal Troon, defending champion Henrik Stenson showed up in style and recalled the moments that led to him getting his hands on the Claret Jug.

Two-time Open Championship winner Padraig Harrington revealed why he feels at an advantage on Merseyside, while Jon Rahm, hoping to make his major breakthrough at the weekend, got to grips with the sand.

There's all this and more in our Twitter moment, which you can check out below...

Monday at The Open