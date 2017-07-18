Totti confirms he will begin 'new adventure' as Roma director

Francesco Totti has revealed his eagerness to begin a "new adventure" as he confirmed he would stay at Roma as a director on Monday.

The 40-year-old legend left the Giallorrossi at the end of the 2016-17 season after spending his entire playing career at the club.

Initially there was some uncertainty over which path he would take, with offers to continue on the field in Japan circulated alongside the chance to join the Roma backroom staff.

Club loyalties won out eventually, however, as Totti expressed his delight at renewing his link with the Serie A side.

"The first part of my life as football player is finished, now a second part begins as director, and I am hoping to do well as on the pitch. Now begins a new phase and a new adventure." Totti told Roma TV.

"It will take time, step by step, to understand the role most suitable for me, and I will try to help all, from the youth team to the chairman. I don't know how long it will take.

"There are people who think about their new role outside the field while they play; until 28 May I thought only about the field.

"Now I have the opportunity to work with AS Roma, with the sports director Monchi, the president [James] Pallotta and the coach [Eusebio] Di Francesco. I am lucky to know this club so well, I just have to understand what I want to do, and find the right role.

"At the moment I want to be everything and anything, an important character for Roma. I think that my future will be beautiful, I will choose a perfect role for me. Di Francesco? I have a great relationship with him".