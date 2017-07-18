Hull KR have pulled off a coup by signing Super League's all-time leading try-scorer Danny McGuire from Leeds Rhinos from next season.

Hull KR pull off coup for Rhinos icon McGuire

McGuire, a seven-time Super League champion who has also won the World Club Challenge three times and the Challenge Cup twice during his time with the Rhinos, has agreed a two-year deal with Rovers.

The 34-year-old playmaker announced last week his intention to leave Headingley at the end of the current campaign and he will link up with Rovers ahead of the 2018 season, when they hope to be back in Super League having secured a place in this year's Qualifiers by topping the Championship table.

"I could have quite easily stuck around at Leeds and finished my career here, but I feel like I've still got a lot to give and that I'm still playing well, so I'm looking forward to starting afresh and putting a marker down at Hull KR," McGuire told the club's official website.

"I had a couple of options but once I'd spoken to [head of rugby and former Leeds team-mate] Jamie Peacock and [head coach] Tim Sheens, I made my mind up pretty quickly.

"With the direction the club is wanting to go and having the chance to work with somebody with Tim's experience and everything he's achieved in the game, it seemed the perfect fit."

Sheens said: "Danny will really add to our squad for next year. He's had a few clubs looking at him but I think he liked what he heard about us and the things we spoke about.

"He's a quality player who's still playing good football this season. He also adds a lot to the club in terms of the value he brings with the media and sponsorship, plus his experience on the field."