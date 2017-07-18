The Panthers made a surprising move Monday afternoon with the announcement that GM Dave Gettleman was fired.

Former Panthers players are delighted over Dave Gettleman's firing

"After much thought and a long evaluation of our football operations, I have decided to relieve Dave Gettleman of his duties as general manager," team owner Jerry Richardson said in a statement. "I want to thank Dave for the role he played in our success over the past four seasons. While the timing of this decision is not ideal, a change is needed."

MORE: Jets QB battle: Chrstian Hackenberg still deserves final crack at job

While Gettleman had some success during his tenure with the Panthers, including a Super Bowl appearance just two years ago, he didn't exactly get along with all of his players. One player in particular was Pro Bowl cornerback Josh Norman.

After an All-Pro 2015 season, it was time for Norman to cash-in a long-term deal with Carolina. The team had initially placed the franchise tag on the CB while the two sides attempted to come to an agreement. When no agreement was reached, Gettleman rescinded the tag, making Norman a free agent.

That's when he signed with the Redskins.

“He’d always been nice to me. He always was smiling, cracking jokes with us. But when you’re smiling and cracking jokes, you never know behind your back it’s totally different,” Norman said about Gettleman to the Charlotte Observer. “When it comes down to it, I guess it’s all about money than it is relationships.”

Another player who didn't leave on good terms with Gettleman was receiver Steve Smith. His words from 2014 about Gettleman were a lot stronger than Norman's.

"He doesn't even have the cojones to tell us to our face [about the release]," Smith said. "We have to hear it from someone else. Then he calls and says it wasn't personal. If the first thing that comes out is 'well it wasn't personal,' then guess what? It was personal."

Naturally, his reaction on Twitter was on-brand as well.

And finally, DeAngelo Williams.

The current free agent running back recently said the Panthers were on his list of teams he wouldn't play for, primarily because of how he was treated on his way out. But now that the head man isn't in charge anymore, he's changed his mind about how he views the franchise.



I want to publicly say @Panthers is off my list of teams I won't play for due to the firing of that snake Dave gettleman! ✊

— DeAngelo Williams (@DeAngeloRB) July 17, 2017



At this point we wouldn't be surprised if more players step in with a reaction. These responses are actually part of why Gettleman was fired, according to reports. His players didn't appreciate the way some of the moves were handled, and it's only developed over time.



There's always been tension btwn front office and locker room b/c of unpopular moves Gettleman made. I'm told it's only increased of late.

— Joe Person (@josephperson) July 17, 2017



With training camp just a week away, expect the Panthers to look for a new GM soon. And maybe the next person to hold the position won't upset the players as much.