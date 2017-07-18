Predators fan missed out on free Stanley Cup Final tickets after ignoring Twitter

Andrew Fudge won free tickets to watch the Nashville Predators play in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final. The only problem is, he didn't know he won them.

Back in June, the convienence store Twice Daily held a promotion where it would give away free tickets to the Stanley Cup Final. The rules, per the website, are as follows: "Visit a Twice Daily location and show your Twice Daily Preds Pride by taking a picture in your Preds Gold. Post on Twitter with #TDPreds to be entered to win tickets into Smashville."

Fudge saw this promotion, decided he'd give it a shot, and posted his photo on Twitter.

He must not have thought he'd have a chance to win, because he didn't check his Twitter account in the following days. He only realized he was the winner over a month later, well after the Final was already over.

Fudge realized his mistake Monday, and posted the proof.



@NHL can I go die now... just now found this since I don't check twitter often. pic.twitter.com/nfhmdvYkqG

— Andrew Fudge (@lilfudge07) July 17, 2017



Making matters even worse is the fact that the Preds won their first two home games of the series. While they didn't win the Final, watching your team win one of the games would have been an incredible moment, especially since the tickets were free.

Twitter reacted to his unfortunate discovery with sympathy.



So sorry for your loss...sending you my thoughts and prayers through this difficult time

— Cliff (@chizaves) July 17, 2017





Just reading this makes me cry... This is the worst thing that could happen for any hockey fan... I'm so sorry

— Lamiss Hassine (@Lamiss927) July 17, 2017





Wow man that's some really bad news man sorry to see that....

— DylbertDangles ⚪️ (@dylanthedude1) July 17, 2017



Learn from his mistake: if you enter a contest through Twitter, always check because you don't want to end up like this guy.