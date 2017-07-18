Arsenal youngster Dan Crowley has signed a three-year contract with Eredivisie side Willem II.

Crowley latest Arsenal youngster to move abroad with Willem II

The 19-year-old midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan with the Go Ahead Eagles, making 16 appearances in the Dutch top flight and scoring twice.

Crowley has represented England at Under-16, Under-17 and Under-19 level.



He is the latest product of Arsenal's academy to seek the next chapter of his career abroad, after fellow teenagers Kaylen Hinds and Chris Willock completed moves to Wolfsburg and Benfica respectively.

The Coventry native began his career at Aston Villa as a trainee, before Arsenal swooped in controversial circumstances while he was still under the age of 18.

But Crowley failed to make a single appearance at the Gunners, spending instead the majority of his time at the Emirates farmed out to other clubs.

As well as his successful loan spell in Netherlands he also featured for Barnsley and Oxford United, both in League One.