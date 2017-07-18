In recent comments, former Detroit Lions receiver Calvin Johnson said the the franchise’s lack of success played a part in his surprise retirement last year at age 30.

Lions attempting to repair relationship with Calvin Johnson

“I didn't see the chance for them to win a Super Bowl at the time, and for the work I was putting in, it wasn't worth my time to keep on beating my head against the wall and not going anywhere,” Johnson told reporters in Italy.

Those comments came shortly after an ESPN report saying Johnson was forced to repay $1 million of his remaining protracted signing bonus upon his retirement. As one could surmise, Johnson and the team may not be on the best terms. Team president Rod Wood is trying to change that by extending an invite to Johsnon to attend training camp later this month.

“Hopefully he shows up,” Wood told WJR-760 AM in Detroit. "We want him in the tent, not outside the tent."

When Johnson retired in March of last year, he did not hold a news conference and did not talk to anyone in the media until June 2016. He is still the franchise’s all-time leader in receptions (731), receiving yards (11,619) and receiving touchdowns (83).