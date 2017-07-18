West Brom have announced the signing of Egypt international Ahmed Hegazi on a season-long loan.

Hegazi joins West Brom from Al Ahly

The 26-year-old joins the Premier League club from Al Ahly for the 2017-18 campaign with the option to make the move permanent.

The centre-back has already travelled to Hong Kong to link up with the squad for pre-season duties in the Premier League Asia Trophy.

"We're pleased he's here, he's a good addition," West Brom boss Tony Pulis told the club's website. "He's got good pedigree and has played for some good clubs. Hopefully he'll be a good signing for us.

"With it being a loan and, if he does well, we've already agreed a final deal. It's really, really good for us."



— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) July 17, 2017



Chairman John Williams added: "We're delighted to add Ahmed to the squad.

"He caught our eye at the African championships and we've been tracking him ever since."

The former Fiorentina man was part of the Egypt side that reached the Africa Cup of Nations final this year, which they lost to Cameroon.