Galatasaray have confirmed the signing of Mariano, the defender joining the club from Sevilla.

Galatasaray sign Sevilla defender Mariano

The 31-year-old has agreed a three-year deal after Sevilla accepted an offer of up to €4.5million for the right-back.

Mariano, who started 29 LaLiga games for Sevilla last season, will earn €2.3m per season during his time in the Super Lig.

"I didn't give a second thought when Galatasaray came calling," Mariano said. "This is a well known club in Europe. I spoke to [former Gala goalkeeper] Claudio Taffarel about the club and Istanbul."

Galatasaray have already brought in Mariano's fellow Brazilian defender Maicon, as well as winger Younes Belhanda from Dynamo Kiev and striker Bafetimbi Gomis from Swansea City.

The club also allowed Netherlands international Wesley Sneijder to leave despite the midfielder having a year remaining on his contract.