The 2017-18 Premier League season is into the final third and fantasy football managers will be kept busy as things heat up going into spring.

Best fantasy football goalkeepers in the Premier League 2017-18 season

Our very own Goal Fantasy Football is up and running — and it's free to play. The mobile app can be downloaded here so that you can create and update your panel wherever you are in the world.

The Fantasy Premier League game on the Premier League's official website is also a popular choice for fantasy gamers, but regardless of what you use, we've broken down the best fantasy football goalkeepers, including a few bargains, to help you mould your squad!

When mulling over what goalkeepers to choose for your fantasy football team, the first consideration is usually whether they are first choice or not. Most teams will stick to using one player between the posts for a season, so you want your number one to be playing regularly.

Naturally, clean sheets will boost a goalkeeper's appeal, so those who have a formidable defence in front of them are sensible picks. Interestingly, however, shot-stoppers who are kept busy are often the highest scorers, so it is worth keeping in mind goalkeepers at clubs towards the bottom half of the table. For example, Burnley's Tom Heaton was the highest scoring goalkeeper last season, despite being part of a team that lost 20 games.

Another key attribute to bear in mind is penalty-stopping ability as plenty of points can be gained this way through a long season.

David de Gea (Man United - £5.9m)

Spain international David de Gea has consistently been one of the best scoring goalkeepers in fantasy football and, that has continued this year. He has raced to the top of the goalkeepers column this season, which has seen his price increase to nearly £6m, but he is worth every penny.

Ederson (Man City - £5.6m)

Manchester City brought Ederson in from Benfica for a mammoth fee and the 24-year-old is ranked as one of the most expensive shot-stoppers in this season's fantasy football. The Brazilian has settled in well to life in the Premier League and he has shown that he has what it takes to marshall the backline of a team challenging on all fronts.

Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea - £5.5m)

Belgium international Thibaut Courtois is considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world and he helped keep Chelsea's title-winning defence watertight last season. He has a strong defensive line in front of him, which helps, but the former Atletico Madrid man is a colossus between the posts and is capable of pulling off the most impossible saves.

Petr Cech (Arsenal - £5.3m)

Arguably the greatest goalkeeper of his generation, Petr Cech is still performing to the highest standards at the age of 35 and has retained the number one jersey for Arsenal this season despite competition from David Ospina. The former Chelsea man remains a key player for Arsene Wenger, but his and the Gunners' form have both fluctuated in the second half of the campaign.

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham - £5.4m)

Tottenham may not be reaching the heights that they scaled last season, but their captain and leader Hugo Lloris is still one of the best goalkeepers to have in fantasy football, saving and winning points for his team single-handedly. He was out of action for a number of weeks during the new year, but has returned and is determined to inspire Spurs to a Champions League finish.

Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester - £5m)

Denmark international Kasper Schmeichel has become one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League in recent years and it is no surprise to see that he is among the top scoring shot-stoppers in Fantasy Football this season. While Leicester are unlikely to challenge for honours, Schmeichel will definitely be up there when it comes to accumulating points.

BEST BARGAIN GOALKEEPERS

Unlike other areas of the pitch, there is very little variation in the prices of goalkeepers in fantasy football, but shrewd managers can save some money nevertheless.

The most expensive shot-stoppers are £5.5m and the cheapest is £4m - a price usually reserved for back-up or third-choice players. However, there are a number of talented individuals who fall somewhere in the middle.

Nick Pope (Burnley - £4.9m)

Burnley's Tom Heaton has had his season scuppered by injury, but his deputy Nick Pope has done a tremendous job in his stead. As mentioned, Heaton was the top scoring net custodian in 2016-17 and Pope has shown that he is an able understudy for the England international. He is second to De Gea and ahead of more vaunted counterparts such as Lloris, Ederson, Courtois and Cech.

Lukasz Fabianski (Swansea - £4.6m)

Lukasz Fabianski finished last season as a top-10 goalkeeper in fantasy football and he is on course to repeat that feat in 2017-18. In fact, the Poland international's performances for struggling Swansea could well see him finish in the top five.

Maty Ryan (Brighton - £4.5m)

Former Valencia and Genk man Maty Ryan has been part of a solid Brighton defence as the Seagulls attempt to defy the odds and survive their maiden season in the Premier League. An Australia international, Ryan boasts plenty of experince and has demonstrated his ability in abundance.

Asmir Begovic (Bournemouth - £4.5m)

Former Chelsea and Stoke City goalkeeper Asmir Begovic will hope to find a new lease of life at Bournemouth this season after seizing the number one jersey from the high-scoring Artur Boruc. Early indications suggest a grim outlook for the Cherries this season, but Begovic possesses the kind of quality that can single-handedly win points.

Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield - £4.6m)

Newly promoted Huddersfield Town began the season with plenty of promise, but they have fallen down the table since. Part of the reason for their decent start to life in the Premier League was their defence and, in particular Jonas Lossi, who has managed to keep seven clean sheets. While the Terriers have endured a downturn in fortunes, Lossi continues to pull off crucial saves, so he is still picking up points.

Jordan Pickford (Everton - £4.9m)

Everton began their season on the wrong foot and a horrendous run of results cost Ronald Koeman his job. They have since hired Sam Allardyce and the man who specialises in avoiding relegation has turned the team's fortunes around. Jordan Pickford has picked up more clean sheets since Allardyce's appointment and his price is sure to rise if they keep up their revival.