It's not exactly a miracle, but given the circumstances an Ohio State fan gave his family something to smile about.

Comatose Ohio State fan still hates Michigan

According to the Columbus Dispatch, Zach Lawrence — a 38-year-old Buckeyes fan from Dublin, Ohio — suffered a traumatic brain injury in an automobile accident while in the Republic of Georgia and was in a coma when he was brought back to the U.S. to continue treatment.

That's when things took a turn.

While recuperating at Dodd Hall Rehabilitation Center at Ohio State University, the Dublin resident was given one button to push for "yes" and another to push for "no."

"Do you like Michigan?" he was asked.

Lawrence immediately pushed the "no" button. And then — just to make sure everyone had heard him the first time — he pushed it again.

"He always makes a face when we mention Michigan," said his wife, Meghan. "We're pretty sure he's in there."

That’s a far cry from where they thought he’d be. When Lawrence returned to the United States on April 19, the family was told “that chances of him waking up were pretty slim, pretty much nonexistent,” Meghan Lawrence said.

That feels like a win for Ohio State … but also for Michigan, too.

According to the story, Zach Lawrence continues to make progress.