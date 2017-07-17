Olympic gold medalist, reality show star and transgender activist Caitlyn Jenner is weighing a run for the U.S. Senate representing California.

Caitlyn Jenner mulls GOP bid for U.S. Senate in California

“I have considered it. I like the political side of it,” Jenner said in a radio interview with New York’s AM 970 that aired Sunday.

Jenner added that she hadn't made a decision on the bid but would do so within the next six months or so.

“I gotta find out where I can do a better job,” she said. “Can I do a better job from the outside, kind of working the perimeter of the political scene, being open to talk to anybody? Or are you better off from the inside, and we are in the process of determining that.”

Jenner, 67, is no stranger to the scrutiny a Senate candidacy would bring, the Los Angeles Times noted:

Jenner has been in the spotlight for decades – first as Bruce, an Olympic athlete and the long-suffering husband and father in the Kardashian reality television empire, and then as the activist who transitioned to Caitlyn in 2015, becoming one of the most famous transgender voices in the world.

A lifelong Republican, fiscal conservative and supporter of President Donald J. Trump, Jenner, who lives in Malibu, Calif., presumably would challenge Democrat Dianne Feinstein, who will be up for re-election in 2018. Thus far no prominent Republican has made public an interest in the seat.

In the interview with AM 970, Jenner said she hopes to help evolve the GOP's relationship — real and perceived — with the LGBTQ community.

“I hope to change the perception of the Republican Party," she said, "and make it the party of equality.”