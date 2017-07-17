Real Salt Lake vs Manchester United: TV channel, free stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Manchester United continue their preparations for the new season when they take on Major League Soccer side Real Salt Lake at the Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah.

Jose Mourinho's men kicked off pre-season with a comfortable 5-2 victory over LA Galaxy in California, with new signings Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelof making their debuts. Goals from Marcus Rashford, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Anthony Martial and Marouane Fellaini saw the Red Devils win with ease.

The clash against Real Salt Lake will be the final warm-up for United ahead of their International Champions Cup schedule, which commences with a derby encounter against Manchester City three days later, with games against Real Madrid and Barcelona also in store.

Game Real Salt Lake vs Manchester United Date Monday, July 17 / Tuesday, July 18 Time 20:00 (local) / 03:00 (BST)

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the United Kingdom, the game is available to watch live on MUTV and it can also be streamed online via MUTV online.

UK TV channel Online stream MUTV MUTV online

Fans in the United States will be able to watch the game live on ESPN 2 and by stream on the WatchESPN app. It will also be available to watch in Spanish on ESPN Deportes.

US TV channel Online stream ESPN 2/ESPN Deportes WatchESPN

MAN UTD TEAM NEWS

Jose Mourinho fielded two totally different teams in each half against LA Galaxy and the majority of the squad came through the exhibition unscathed, but Timothy Fosu-Mensah picked up a knock and was taken off with five minutes remaining.

New signings Lukaku and Lindelof came on in the second half for their first appearance in a Man United shirt and they could be set for starting roles against Real Salt Lake. Mourinho was particularly impressed by the Belgian striker and dismissed comparisons to former star Wayne Rooney.

"To compare Rooney and Lukaku is incomparable and Rooney for us was not a striker, Lukaku is more a target man with his back to the opponents," the Portuguese told MUTV after the win over LA Galaxy.

"It's a point of attack for everyone who has the ball in defensive lines, he’s really fast and a good thing for me today is he showed he's a team player and was not worried about himself, he was worried about the improvement of the team."

The injured trio of Ashley Young, Marcos Rojo and Luke Shaw, meanwhile, did not feature against the Galaxy as they continue their rehabilitation and there has been no indication that any of them will take to the field in Sandy.

Chris Smalling began the game, despite rumours suggesting that the England international could be on his way out of the club, while Michael Carrick donned the captain's armband.

MAN UTD BETTING ODDS

Manchester United are 1/6 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, while Real Salt Lake are given at 15/2 to triumph over Jose Mourinho's men. A draw is priced at 11/2.

GAME PREVIEW

While the main talking point of the LA Galaxy game was the introduction of new arrivals Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelof, Manchester United's youth product Marcus Rashford was the star of the show, scoring two goals.

Rashford played only in the first half, while Lukaku featured in the second half, so they did not have a chance to play together, but Mourinho has hinted that he will deploy the pair as a duo in the coming games.

Interestingly, United lined out with three defenders against the Galaxy and, with the likes of Lindelof joining Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo in vying for a starting berth, Mourinho suggested that it is a tactical approach that they will continue to prepare.

"We have trained for five days and in these five days we trained for two days in the relation to this system [three at the back]," Mourinho said.

"The improvements are in relation to four hours of work so I couldn't expect much better, it's something we have to keep working on in case during the season we decide to play three at the back. We did it twice against Rostov (in the Europa League) and maybe we want to do it more times."

The game against Real Salt Lake will allow the United manager a chance to experiment ahead of more testing games in the coming weeks, which begin with their friendly showdown against cross-town rivals Manchester City in the International Champions Cup.