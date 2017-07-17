Canada adds Larin to Gold Cup roster, Edwards dropped

Canada has made just one of the allowed six changes to its Gold Cup roster, calling in Orlando City striker Cyle Larin and sending Raheem Edwards back to Toronto FC.

Larin has scored eight goals in 17 matches for Orlando in MLS this season and joins a Canadian side that netted five in its three group matches.

The 22-year-old has five goals for his country in 20 appearances.

Canada finished second in Group A behind Costa Rica and will face the runner-up from Group C at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Thursday.

Larin missed most of June after being arrested on a DUI charge, sitting out three games for Orlando before being cleared to return to action by MLS' Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program.

CANADA 23-PLAYER KNOCKOUT ROUND SQUAD

Goalkeepers (3): Maxime Crepeau (Montreal Impact), Milan Borjan (MKS Korona Kielce / POL), Jayson Leutwiler (Shrewsbury Town FC / ENG)

Defenders (6): Manjrekar James (Vasas Budapest / HUN), Steven Vitoria (Lechia Gdansk / POL), Dejan Jakovic (New York Cosmos / USA), Samuel Adekugbe (Vancouver Whitecaps), Adam Straith (FC Edmonton), Marcel de Jong (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Midfielders (11): Fraser Aird (unattached), Samuel Piette (CD Izarra / ESP), Russell Teibert (Vancouver Whitecaps), Scott Arfield (Burnley FC / ENG), , David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City FC / WAL), Alphonso Davies (Vancouver Whitecaps), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Louisville City FC / USA), Anthony Jackson-Hamel (Montreal Impact), Patrice Bernier (Montreal Impact), Michael Petrasso (Queens Park Rangers / ENG)

Forwards (3): Lucas Cavallini (CA Penarol / URU), Cyle Larin (Orlando City / USA), Tosaint Ricketts (Toronto FC)