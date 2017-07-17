Athletics executive vice president Billy Beane has his eye on two prizes: Successfully rebuilding the team and creating the ultimate ballpark.

Athletics' Billy Beane: We hope to keep new players with stadium rebuild

Beane said as the organization scouts for the perfect place to build their new stadium, he has already started on a "full rebuild" of the roster.

"We need to be disciplined with [a rebuild], particularly with how aligned with what we're trying to do in the community as far as a stadium. There's only one way to open a stadium successfully, and that's with a good, young team," Beane told reporters, via ESPN.

Beane, who has been with Oakland for 20 years, said he has never completely broken down the roster.

However, he already appears to have gotten a head start. Relievers Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals for pitchers Blake Treinen and Jesus Luzardo and third baseman Sheldon Neuse.

Right-hand starter Sonny Gray is also reportedly being shopped around, as is Jed Lowrie.

"Really what's been missing the last 20 years is keeping these players," Beane said. "We need to change that narrative by creating a good team and ultimately committing to keep them around so that when people buy a ticket, they know that the team is going to be around for a few years."

The Athletics have been in Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum since 1968, with the stadium being built in 1966. The team currently has narrowed the site for their new stadium to three locations in the Oakland area.