Abraham Almonte stands at 5-9, and weighs 210 pounds. The Indians outfielder had hit 12 home runs in 869 career at-bats prior to Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Watch: Abraham Almonte's 13th career homer somehow travels 505 feet

Then the five-year veteran hit a home run that Statcast said went 505 feet.

It went 505 feet and came off the bat at 109 mph. He had hit two home runs over the last two years before hitting the longest home run in the MLB this season according to Statcast. And it came on an 83-mph slider.



Abraham Almonte smashes a solo home run to right field and reduces the Indians' deficit in the top of the 9th inning!!! #RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/aYspFcJXPX

— TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB) July 16, 2017



It wasn't just the longest home run hit in MLB this season, but it was the longest home run by nine feet. Almonte passes Aaron Judge's home run that he hit June 11 by nine feet. Judge is essentially an NFL tight end. Almonte could pass for a nickel corner or at best, a running back.

MORE:

Watch: Yankees' Aaron Judge clubs longest home run of 2017

| Aaron Judge's home runs prove ball is juiced, simultaneously disprove it



The longest home run Almonte had hit at the MLB level prior to this season was 442 feet in 2016, a season in which Almonte was suspended 80 games for PEDs. To save you the math the home run he hit Sunday was 63 feet further.