Rudiger: Chelsea on another level to Roma

Germany defender Antonio Rudiger believes he is stepping up to a new level at Chelsea and is relishing working under Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge.

Rudiger joined the reigning Premier League champions from Roma in a deal that could rise to be worth £34 million, shortly after making four appearances in Germany's triumphant Confederations Cup campaign.

Chelsea will depart for their pre-season tour in China on Monday, while Rudiger is looking forward to getting acquainted with new team-mates such as Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso - players whose improvements in Conte's wing-back system last season showcased the Italian's prowess as a coach.

"Not to be disrespectful but we speak about Roma and Chelsea... Chelsea are a big club," the 24-year-old said at a promotional event in Tokyo.

"Roma are a big club too, in Italy, but I think Chelsea are a different level and of course the biggest reason [for my move] was the coach, Antonio Conte.

"I played in Italy and I spoke with a couple of team-mates - for example [Daniele] De Rossi - and he told me a lot about Conte and [his quality] is visible.

"You saw it last season, in the seasons before at Juventus and with Italy as national coach. He is a fantastic coach because he has improved a lot of players like Alonso and Moses - they played a great, great season.

"That's why I thought, 'I want to be part of that'."



Rudiger's physically imposing style is expected to be well-suited to the Premier League, but the centre-back is taking nothing for granted.

"I can't say anything because I have not played in the Premier League," he added. "We will see when I play my first game. But, from the television, it's a fast game, a physical game."

