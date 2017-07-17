We now know what Al Pacino looks like as Joe Paterno.

First picture of Al Pacino as Joe Paterno revealed

A photo of Pacino made up as the former Penn State coach has been revealed, and the resemblance is uncanny.



First Look: Al Pacino As Joe Paterno, Penn State Coach In HBO Drama https://t.co/NPcWgyUzwF pic.twitter.com/xRaIOmWGm7

— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 16, 2017



HBO Films — which doesn't have a title at the moment — focuses on Paterno during the fallout of the Jerry Sandusky child abuse scandal. Paterno was fired by the school and his repuation was forever tarnished for his alleged involvement in brushing the abuse under the rug.

Less than a year after he was dismissed from Penn State, Paterno died from lung cancer.