Wimbledon 2017: Twitter reacts to Roger Federer's record-breaking victory

Roger Federer will go down in Wimbledon history after his dominating victory over Marin Cilic on Sunday.
The Swiss star claimed his 19th major title without dropping a set — the first man to do so since Bjorn Borg 41 years ago — and, just a few weeks shy of his 36th birthday, goes down as the oldest man to win the tournament's singles title.
The record-breaking triumph drew praise from athletes around the world who watched in awe as Federer secured the title of greatest of all time. Here are just a few of those reactions:
— John Isner (@JohnIsner) July 16, 2017
Seeing @rogerfederer lift another grand slam trophy, another Wimbledon trophy.... just gives me goosebumps Congrats Roger!!!
— Monica Puig (@MonicaAce93) July 16, 2017
RF19!! @ATPWorldTour @ATPChallenger
— Marcelo Arevalo (@CheloArevaloATP) July 16, 2017
2017
Australian Open: Federer
Indian Wells: Federer
Miami: Federer
Monte Carlo: Nadal
Madrid: Nadal
French Open: Nadal
Wimbledon: Federer
— Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) July 16, 2017
Huge congratulations to @rogerfederer on his historic achievement! 8️⃣ Well done to @cilic_marin too. A great @Wimbledon, one for the ages!
— Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) July 16, 2017
THE MAN DIDN'T DROP A SET
— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) July 16, 2017
8 Wimbledon titles.... incredible
— Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) July 16, 2017
Roger the GOAT
— Brad Ziegler (@BradZiegler) July 16, 2017