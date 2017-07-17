Roger Federer will go down in Wimbledon history after his dominating victory over Marin Cilic on Sunday.

Wimbledon 2017: Twitter reacts to Roger Federer's record-breaking victory

The Swiss star claimed his 19th major title without dropping a set — the first man to do so since Bjorn Borg 41 years ago — and, just a few weeks shy of his 36th birthday, goes down as the oldest man to win the tournament's singles title.

The record-breaking triumph drew praise from athletes around the world who watched in awe as Federer secured the title of greatest of all time. Here are just a few of those reactions:





— John Isner (@JohnIsner) July 16, 2017





Seeing @rogerfederer lift another grand slam trophy, another Wimbledon trophy.... just gives me goosebumps Congrats Roger!!!

— Monica Puig (@MonicaAce93) July 16, 2017





2017

Australian Open: Federer

Indian Wells: Federer

Miami: Federer

Monte Carlo: Nadal

Madrid: Nadal

French Open: Nadal

Wimbledon: Federer



— Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) July 16, 2017





Huge congratulations to @rogerfederer on his historic achievement! 8️⃣ Well done to @cilic_marin too. A great @Wimbledon, one for the ages!

— Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) July 16, 2017





THE MAN DIDN'T DROP A SET

— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) July 16, 2017





8 Wimbledon titles.... incredible

— Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) July 16, 2017

