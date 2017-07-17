News

Wimbledon 2017: Twitter reacts to Roger Federer's record-breaking victory

Sporting News
Roger Federer will go down in Wimbledon history after his dominating victory over Marin Cilic on Sunday.

The Swiss star claimed his 19th major title without dropping a set — the first man to do so since Bjorn Borg 41 years ago — and, just a few weeks shy of his 36th birthday, goes down as the oldest man to win the tournament's singles title.

The record-breaking triumph drew praise from athletes around the world who watched in awe as Federer secured the title of greatest of all time. Here are just a few of those reactions:









