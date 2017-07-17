The White Sox are in sell mode and Todd Frazier fills the Red Sox's need at third base, and while Fox Sports insider Ken Rosenthal stops short of calling the deal inevitable he does say it "makes total sense."



MLB trade rumors: White Sox's Todd Frazier matches Red Sox's 3B need What I said on @FS1 broadcast is that it "seems almost inevitable" #RedSox will get Frazier. "Seems" is not "is." But makes total sense.

— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 15, 2017



Rosenthal is right: "seems inevitable" doesn't mean is inevitable, but Frazier's right-handed pop and Fenway's Green Monster are a perfect fit, even if it's just for the rest of the 2017 season (he's due to become a free agent this offseason).

Frazier has rebounded from a slow start and has nine homers since June 1, giving him 16 for the season and putting him close to the pace that has seen him average almost 35 homers the past three seasons.

By comparison, Red Sox third basemen have hit only seven homers while slashing at .233/.288/.333 with just 39 RBIs, not exactly stellar offensive numbers from a corner-infield spot.

There's been some talk that the Red Sox, who designated Pablo Sandoval for assignment, might call up top prospect Rafael Devers, though the team has maintained that it doesn't want to rush him to the majors.

That makes Frazier, as a short-term solution this season who can walk when it's over, as the perfect stopgap.

Multiple reports say talks were heating up between the Red Sox and White Sox.

Makes total sense.