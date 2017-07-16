PSV have confirmed Marco van Ginkel will join on loan from Chelsea after the two sides reached an agreement.

Van Ginkel to join PSV on loan from Chelsea

Mourinho: Ronaldo to Man Utd is impossible

The midfielder makes his third temporary switch to the Eindhoven giants, and will team up with Phillip Cocu's team in their training camp in Switzerland.

Having previously spent periods on loan at AC Milan and Stoke City, the Dutchman first moved to PSV in January 2016, helping them lift the Eredivisie title. The Dutch side tried to sign him on a permanent deal last summer, but Chelsea rejected their offer before allowing him to return on loan at the start of 2017 after recovering from a knee injury.

Goal reported this week that a permanent switch to the Philips Stadion was possible for the 24-year-old, but Chelsea's £10 million asking price was too high for PSV, as a temporary move was announced on Sunday.

It is Van Ginkel's fifth loan move since he joined from Vitesse in 2013. He has made just four appearances for Chelsea, whereas he has scored 15 and set up four in 28 Eredivisie games across his two spells in Eindhoven.

Meanwhile, PSV also revealed that Jetro Willems has been given permission to leave their training camp in order to finalise a move away. The left-back has been linked with clubs from the Bundesliga and Ligue 1.