Sunshine Stars’ Durand out of Nasarawa United clash

Sunshine Stars will miss the services of Benin international, Rock Durand when they face Nasarawa United on Sunday.

The defender is yet to recover from the hamstring injury he copped in last week's win against ABS .

And will have to sit out the crucial duel against the Solid Miners at the Dipo Dina Stadium.

“All our players are in the right shape and are raring to go but we only have Rock Durand who won’t be available for the weekend game because of the hamstring injury he sustained against ABS in Ilorin," team media officer, Chris Okunnuwa told Goal .

"The doctors are still monitoring his progress but this weekend game with Nasarawa United will be coming too soon for him.

“We thank God for the away win against ABS and we are hoping to consolidate it this weekend against Nasarawa United. With the fact that they were held to a draw at home against Gombe United and couple with the fact that they were beaten by Abia Warriors in their last game will make them come all out to redeem themselves but we will be ready for them.

"We also count on the support of our fans who will be returning to watch our games for the first time since the beginning of the last month.”