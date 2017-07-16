Milan and Chelsea target Belotti absent from Torino kit launch

In-demand striker Andrea Belotti was absent from Torino's kit launch ahead of the 2017/18 Serie A season, fuelling speculation he is set for a big-money summer move.

Belotti, who scored 26 times in 35 Serie A appearances for Torino last season, has been strongly linked with both Milan and Chelsea so far this summer.

The Italy international has a €100m release clause in his contract but is being linked with a switch for less than that figure.

And the fact that Belotti - undoubtedly Torino's main man - was missing from the Turin-based side's new shirt launch could be a strong sign that he is ready to seek pastures new.

Milan have already been incredibly busy in the transfer market so far this summer, splashing out on the likes of Andre Silva, Ricardo Rodriguez and, most recently, Leonardo Bonucci from rivals Juventus.

There were also reports on Sunday morning that Belotti has told Milan he would be keen on joining them.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are looking for a new striker with manager Antonio Conte having told Diego Costa he is not part of his plans this season.

The Blues initially targeted Romelu Lukaku but the Belgium forward has since moved to Manchester United instead for £75m.

Belotti, along with Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata and Borussia Dortmund ace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, have all been identified as possible targets by Chelsea.