Roma complete €13.4m Under switch

Istanbul Basaksehir youngster Cengiz Under has completed a move to Roma for an initial €13.4million, the Serie A club have confirmed.

The 20-year-old, who had been attracting interest from Manchester City, has penned a five-year deal and could cost the capital club a further €1.5m in bonus payments.

Under, who has four Turkey caps to his name, now wants to establish himself in Eusebio Di Francesco's first-team plans.

"I'm delighted to be here and very excited about meeting the fans," he told the club's official website.

"My aim is to earn myself a regular starting berth as quickly as possible."

He is the fifth pre-season signing for Roma, who finished second last term and are strengthening under sporting director Monchi's guidance.

"We are extremely happy with the arrival of Cengiz, a player with great technical ability," said Monchi. "We are confident he will quickly adjust to his new surroundings and his quality and talent will be a valuable addition to our squad."

Roma have also brought in the likes of Hector Moreno, Maxime Gonalons and Juan Jesus.