Patrick Rodgers retained a two-shot lead at the John Deere Classic as Daniel Berger and Scott Stallings stormed into contention Saturday.

Rodgers retains lead at John Deere Classic

Rodgers fired a three-under 68 in his third round to remain atop the leaderboard at the PGA Tour event.

The American, looking for his first Tour win, mixed five birdies with two bogeys to sit at 16 under, as two of his countrymen surged into a tie for second.

Berger carded a brilliant eight-under 63 to move into 14 under, and he is joined by Stallings (64).

Stallings was one under through nine holes in his third round, but produced four birdies and an eagle – at the par-five 17th.

Nicholas Lindheim (66) is outright fourth a shot further back, while Jamie Lovemark (66), J.J. Henry (68) and Bryson DeChambeau (70) are at 12 under.

A group of 10 players are at 11 under, including Charles Howell III (70) and Zach Johnson (70).

Johnson claimed the trophy in 2012 and is also a three-time runner-up at the event.

Three-time champion Steve Stricker carded a six-under 65 but is back at eight under.

Kelly Kraft, meanwhile, managed to salvage par at 17 despite finding himself on a walkway, but he is well back in a tie for 62nd.