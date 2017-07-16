LSU has laid its claim of having arguably the coolest on-campus pool in the country.

LSU opens 536-foot leisure pool in shape of school initials

That's because the university's new 536-foot leisure pool is in the shape of the school's initials.

pic.twitter.com/0075rgKT8w

The pool is part of of an $85 million project that LSU is currently enacting.

As if LSU needed another selling point to convince potential football recruits to come to Baton Rouge.