LSU opens 536-foot leisure pool in shape of school initials

LSU has laid its claim of having arguably the coolest on-campus pool in the country.
That's because the university's new 536-foot leisure pool is in the shape of the school's initials.
MORE: Alabama leads preseason Top 25
Behold: the recently-opened @LSUUREC Leisure River.— LSU (@lsu) July 15, 2017
Have you taken a dip?https://t.co/DO24YIotB1
pic.twitter.com/0075rgKT8w
The pool is part of of an $85 million project that LSU is currently enacting.
As if LSU needed another selling point to convince potential football recruits to come to Baton Rouge.