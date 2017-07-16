News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Same old Spurs see Man United into final
Same old Spurs see Man United into final

LSU opens 536-foot leisure pool in shape of school initials

Sporting News
Sporting News /

LSU has laid its claim of having arguably the coolest on-campus pool in the country.

LSU opens 536-foot leisure pool in shape of school initials

LSU opens 536-foot leisure pool in shape of school initials

That's because the university's new 536-foot leisure pool is in the shape of the school's initials.

MORE: Alabama leads preseason Top 25


pic.twitter.com/0075rgKT8w

The pool is part of of an $85 million project that LSU is currently enacting.

As if LSU needed another selling point to convince potential football recruits to come to Baton Rouge.

Back To Top