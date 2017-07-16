News

Aussie men win freestyle relay gold medal
Paolo Di Canio scores 100th Star Sixes Legends World Cup goal

Paolo Di Canio scored Star Sixes Legends World Cup 100th goal as Italy crumbled 4-2 to France.

The West Ham United great put the Azzurri ahead in the early minutes of the game after firing in from close range.



Despite the curtain raiser, his side went crumbling as Les Bleus clawed back to reach the semi-final - thanks to Robert Pires’ brace.

Earlier on, hosts England got spanked 3-1 by Denmark, while Brazil recorded the same scoreline against Michael Ballack’s Germany.

The biggest result of the last eight was Spain thrashing Nigeria 8-1 with Michel Salgado netting a hat-trick.


MORE:
Star Sixes: Spain 8-1 Nigeria: Super Eagles suffer Legends World Cup obliteration

Champions of the competition will be determined on Sunday at the O2 Arena in London.


