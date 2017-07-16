Paolo Di Canio scores 100th Star Sixes Legends World Cup goal

Paolo Di Canio scored Star Sixes Legends World Cup 100th goal as Italy crumbled 4-2 to France.
The West Ham United great put the Azzurri ahead in the early minutes of the game after firing in from close range.
Ton-up! Paolo Di Canio scores the 100th goal of #StarSixes to give Italy the lead #ITAFRA pic.twitter.com/YRmWYd8qEK
— Star Sixes (@StarSixes) July 15, 2017
Despite the curtain raiser, his side went crumbling as Les Bleus clawed back to reach the semi-final - thanks to Robert Pires’ brace.
Earlier on, hosts England got spanked 3-1 by Denmark, while Brazil recorded the same scoreline against Michael Ballack’s Germany.
The biggest result of the last eight was Spain thrashing Nigeria 8-1 with Michel Salgado netting a hat-trick.
Champions of the competition will be determined on Sunday at the O2 Arena in London.
That's the quarter-finals wrapped up. Another great night at #StarSixes and anothergoals scored, including the historic h! pic.twitter.com/MALke0SJ7c
— Star Sixes (@StarSixes) July 15, 2017