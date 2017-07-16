Paolo Di Canio scored Star Sixes Legends World Cup 100th goal as Italy crumbled 4-2 to France.

Paolo Di Canio scores 100th Star Sixes Legends World Cup goal

The West Ham United great put the Azzurri ahead in the early minutes of the game after firing in from close range.



Ton-up! Paolo Di Canio scores the 100th goal of #StarSixes to give Italy the lead #ITAFRA pic.twitter.com/YRmWYd8qEK

— Star Sixes (@StarSixes) July 15, 2017



Despite the curtain raiser, his side went crumbling as Les Bleus clawed back to reach the semi-final - thanks to Robert Pires’ brace.

Earlier on, hosts England got spanked 3-1 by Denmark, while Brazil recorded the same scoreline against Michael Ballack’s Germany.

The biggest result of the last eight was Spain thrashing Nigeria 8-1 with Michel Salgado netting a hat-trick.

MORE:

Star Sixes: Spain 8-1 Nigeria: Super Eagles suffer Legends World Cup obliteration



Champions of the competition will be determined on Sunday at the O2 Arena in London.