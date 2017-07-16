Sevilla have sealed a deal to sign Manchester City forward Nolito on a three-year contract, pending a successful medical.

Sevilla seal deal to sign Nolito from Manchester City

Nolito will leave City in a transfer reportedly worth €9million after only one season in the Premier League, having signed for Pep Guardiola's men from Celta Vigo.

The 30-year-old, who is due for his Sevilla medical on Sunday, only started nine Premier League matches under Guardiola last season and stressed last month that his priority was a move back to Spain, giving him the best possible chance of selection for next year's World Cup.

READ MORE: Spurs Must Enter The Transfer Market Soon Or Risk Being Left Behind

READ MORE: Tiemoue Bakayoko has the potential to become Chelsea's Patrick Vieira

READ MORE: Manchester City sign Brazilian youngster Douglas Luiz

Nolito had struggled to settle at City, revealing he found the English language and weather a challenge, in addition to his lack of regular first-team action.

A return to Celta, who he had played for between 2013 and 2016, had been mooted, but he will instead join Sevilla, a side also keen on him since the start of the transfer window and can offer Champions League football.

The arrival of Nolito adds to those of Luis Muriel, Ever Banega, Guido Pizarro and Sebastian Corchia, while Vitolo, Adil Rami and Vicente Iborra have been among the players to leave Sevilla in a busy transfer window.