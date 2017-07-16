The Nevada parole board will meet next week to decide whether or not O.J. Simpson should be released when eligible on Oct. 1.

Nevada parole board could decide next week to release O.J. Simpson

Simpson was convicted in 2008 for a botched robbery in Las Vegas and sentenced to 33 years. Simpson stood trial in 1995 for the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, but was surprisingly acquitted in one of the most-watched trials in U.S. history. He was later found liable in a 1997 civil trial and ordered to pay $33.5 million to the victims' families.

Despite the notoriety that came from the murder trial, as well as being the 1968 Heisman Trophy winner and Hall of Fame running back for the Bills, two former chairs of the Nevada parole board told NBC News Simpson will be treated simply as "Inmate #1027820."

"That's really the beauty of the system: It's the same for everyone," said Dorla Salling, who served as chair of the parole board from 2000-2009. "It doesn't matter what your name is.

"You have to do what you think is right and not really worry about public opinion," Salling added. "It's so important to treat everyone the same. And what's what these people do day in and day out."

Should Simpson's parole be denied, the 70-year-old could remain in prison until 2022.

The Nevada parole board regularly meets about three months ahead of an inmate's parole eligibility date, which is why Simpson is on next week's agenda.

"I don't think they're going to be swayed by something that was put out in a media context. They're looking at a particular crime for which he was incarcerated in Nevada," Thomas Patton, who served as chair in 1997 and 1998, told NBC. "I don't think TV documentaries or shows — I would be very surprised if that played a role in anybody's thinking.

"They're looking at the severity of the crime... they're looking at the individual's personal and prior criminal history, they're looking at histories of drug abuse, alcohol abuse. It's big picture. They do a very thorough investigation."

The hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. in Nevada, on July 20, and will be televised nationally on ESPN and other networks.