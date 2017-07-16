Inter coach Luciano Spalletti has insisted that Ivan Perisic has a future at the club, despite reports he will be leaving San Siro for Manchester United.

Spalletti plays down Perisic absence amid Manchester United reports

The Croatia international was not named in Inter's squad for their 2-1 loss to Nurnberg, a move that heightened rumours he was preparing for an exit.

Earlier this week Perisic had been snapped during a Nerazzurri training session looking decidedly unhappy, and also sent tongues wagging with an Instagram post that said tantalisingly, "Destination unknown".

Reports from Old Trafford similarly affirm that he has been made a top transfer target for United boss Jose Mourinho, who has insisted to the club board that the midfielder be signed this window.

Speaking after Saturday's pre-season reverse, however, Spalletti insisted the winger's absence was not related to reports linking him with a move to the Premier League, and that he would have a part to play in the upcoming International Champions Cup.

"If nothing changes, then Perisic will come to China [on Inter's pre-season tour]," he explained.

"He had an abscess in his tooth and it was clearly visible even to the naked eye, so he preferred to go to his personal medic who has been seeing him for a long time."

Perisic, 28, moved to the San Siro in 2015 after shining in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg.

He has made a total of 79 appearances in all competitions for Inter, scoring 20 times to establish himself as one of the Serie A's most potent wide attacking threats.