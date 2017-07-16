Kemar Roach could make his first international appearance in more than a year and a half when the West Indies tour England for three Tests in August.

Roach returns for Windies in England

Roach has not featured internationally since playing against Australia in the Sydney Test in January last year, but was included in a 15-man squad by the West Indies Cricket Board on Saturday.

The 29-year-old has 122 Test scalps to his name, but went for 274 runs across two Tests in England back in 2012.

However, 23 wickets at 16.17 in the Regional 4-Day Tournament has convinced the selectors Roach deserves another chance in three Tests, including the first day/night red-ball international, in England.

"Kemar's return is welcomed as he was one of the best fast bowlers in Tests in the recent past for us," chief selector Courtney Browne said.

"We have seen him during the last Digicel R4Day season show signs of his return to form.

"He may not be bowling as quickly as before, but still possesses that skill we all knew he had, plus his experience adds greater depth to the attack."

Uncapped batsmen Kyle Hope and Raymon Reifer are called up by West Indies, who have not welcomed Darren Bravo into the squad owing to the all-rounder making peace with the WICB after the squad was drafted.

Bravo could be among a host of key names, including his brother Dwayne and Chris Gayle, to return to the ODI squad to face England.