News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Reed holds off insane Spieth challenge to win Masters
Reed holds off insane Spieth challenge to win Masters

The top 30 funniest fantasy football team names

Sporting News
Sporting News /

You've signed up to play fantasy football, carefully selected your squad, designed a kit and then... the dreaded team name screen hits you.

The top 25 funniest fantasy football team names

The top 25 funniest fantasy football team names

We've all been there, spending far, far longer than is healthy trying to devise some kind of witty football-related pun with which to draw a laugh or two from the rest of the league.

Fantasy football: The complete guide

This year, Goal is here to save you some time and energy.

We've collected the 30 funniest (family friendly) fantasy football team names as voted for by users on the Best Fantasy Football Names website, which you can visit here .

Have a quick read of these and you'll have your 2017-18 side sorted in no time.


30. KROOS CONTROL



Toni Kroos Real Madrid

29. PIQUE BLINDERS



Gerard Pique

28. IBE GOT A FEELING



Worst Premier League Team of the Season so far

Jordon Ibe


27. MURDER ON ZIDANE'S FLOOR



Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid

26. THE ZARATE KID



Mauro Zarate Fiorentina Qarabag Europa League

25. BLINK-1ETO'O



Samuel Eto'o Antalyaspor

24. BACUNA MATATA



Leandro Bacuna Aston Villa

23. BAINES ON TOAST



Premier League TOTW

Leighton Baines


22. EGG FRIED REUS



Marco Reus Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga

21. RIDERS OF YOHAN



Yohan Cabaye Crystal Palace Premier League

20. BOOM XHAKALAKA



Granit Xhaka Arsenal

19. MEN BEHAVING CHADLI



Worst PL Team of the Week Nacer Chadli

18. DIRTY SANCHEZ



Alexis Sanchez Chile

17. BALOTELLITUBBIES



Mario Balotelli Nice

16. CESC AND THE CITY



Cesc Fabregas, Daniella Semaan

15. ABSOLUTELY FABREGAS



Cesc Fabregas Eden Hazard Chelsea Premier League

14. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS



HD Jurgen Klopp

13. NEVILLE WEARS PRADA



Gary Neville FC Valencia 18022016

12. NO WEIMANN NO CRY



Andreas Weimann Liverpool Wolves

11. LORD OF THE INGS



HD Danny Ings

10. GUNS ’N MOSES



Victor Moses

9. AYEW READY?



Andre Ayew West Ham Premier League

8. THE WIZARD OF OZIL



Mesut Ozil Arsenal 2017

7. FLYING WITHOUT INGS



HD Danny Ings Liverpool

6. BENTEKE FRIED CHICKEN



Christian Benteke Crystal Palace Premier League

5. SHOW ME DA MANÉ



Sadio Mane Liverpool

4. CTRL ALT DE LAET



Ritchie De Laet Aston Villa

3. GAME OF THROW-INS



Lionel Messi Barcelona

2. WHO ATE ALL DEPAYS?



Memphis Depay Lyon Dijon Ligue 1 19022017

1. LALLANAS IN PYJAMAS



Adam Lallana England World Cup qualifying
Back To Top