The top 30 funniest fantasy football team names

You've signed up to play fantasy football, carefully selected your squad, designed a kit and then... the dreaded team name screen hits you.
We've all been there, spending far, far longer than is healthy trying to devise some kind of witty football-related pun with which to draw a laugh or two from the rest of the league.
This year, Goal is here to save you some time and energy.
We've collected the 30 funniest (family friendly) fantasy football team names as voted for by users on the Best Fantasy Football Names website, which you can visit here .
Have a quick read of these and you'll have your 2017-18 side sorted in no time.
30. KROOS CONTROL
29. PIQUE BLINDERS
28. IBE GOT A FEELING
27. MURDER ON ZIDANE'S FLOOR
26. THE ZARATE KID
25. BLINK-1ETO'O
24. BACUNA MATATA
23. BAINES ON TOAST
22. EGG FRIED REUS
21. RIDERS OF YOHAN
20. BOOM XHAKALAKA
19. MEN BEHAVING CHADLI
18. DIRTY SANCHEZ
17. BALOTELLITUBBIES
16. CESC AND THE CITY
15. ABSOLUTELY FABREGAS
14. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS
13. NEVILLE WEARS PRADA
12. NO WEIMANN NO CRY
11. LORD OF THE INGS
10. GUNS ’N MOSES
9. AYEW READY?
8. THE WIZARD OF OZIL
7. FLYING WITHOUT INGS
6. BENTEKE FRIED CHICKEN
5. SHOW ME DA MANÉ
4. CTRL ALT DE LAET
3. GAME OF THROW-INS
2. WHO ATE ALL DEPAYS?
1. LALLANAS IN PYJAMAS