Alexis Sanchez has not agreed to sign a new contract with Arsenal, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is definitely staying at the club, manager Arsene Wenger has revealed.

No Arsenal deal with Alexis Sanchez, says Arsene Wenger

The Chile international continues to be heavily linked with Manchester City and Wenger insists speculation he has agreed a new contract to stay at the Emirates Stadium is inaccurate.

However, the Frenchman stressed midfielder Oxlade-Chamberlain, who like Sanchez only has a year left to run on his deal, is certain to stay, despite links with Liverpool.

On suggestions of an agreement with Sanchez, Wenger said: "No, a lot that comes out [about] Sanchez does not look completely right! No, that is not the case."

Wenger, speaking after Saturday's 3-1 friendly victory against Western Sydney Wanderers, was definitive about Oxlade-Chamberlain, even though reports have suggested talks are at a standstill.

"Yes, 100 per cent I expect him to stay," said Wenger. "There is no speculation - no matter what happens he will stay."

After two straight wins in Australia, Arsenal play Bayern Munich in Shanghai on Wednesday in the International Champions Cup.