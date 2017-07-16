An internal disagreement among Redskins brass is apparently what is keeping the team from signing quarterback Kirk Cousins to a long-term deal.

Redskins can't agree on value of Kirk Cousins because they're the Redskins

According to a report from Pro Football Talk, sources say that some value Cousins higher than others in the organization and the team cannot come to an agreement on what to pay him.

So while it is normal that players are the ones that don't agree to the terms teams present them, in this case it's the team arguing amongst themselves that is not allowing them to get a deal done.

Only the Redskins right?

The team has two days left to sign Cousins up to a long-term deal. At this point the Michigan State graduate will play under the franchise tag and is due some $23.94 million in the 2017 season.