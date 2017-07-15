Could Derrick Rose be on his way to Milwaukee?

NBA free agency: Derrick Rose shares mutual interest with Bucks

The free-agent point guard shares a mutual interest with the Bucks and has discussed scheduling a meeting with team officials as soon as this weekend, ESPN reported.

According to the report, the former league MVP is expected to meet the Bucks in Los Angeles once a date is determined.

Rose, who has also generated interest from the Clippers and Timberwolves this offseason, previously met with the Bucks earlier in free agency July 3 and has seemingly maintained the team's attention since. Furthermore, the Knicks reportedly have "legitimate" interest in re-signing Rose despite his comments that the triangle offense wouldn't be his first choice.

Rose, 28, averaged 18 points, 4.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 64 games with the Knicks last season before undergoing season-ending knee surgery in April. While he still has scoring ability, his health and playing style have made it difficult to find a match this offseason.