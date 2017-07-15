The trade deadline is a little more than two weeks away and the Yankees are likely to be active in it. They have already made a minor trade for a first baseman as they moved Tyler Webb earlier this week for minor league first baseman Garrett Cooper, but the big move has yet to come.

MLB trade rumors: Yankees in on Sonny Gray, hesitant to give up Clint Frazier, Gleyber Torres

Could that big move be for the Athletics' Sonny Gray?

It's possible, and the Yankees are certainly interested, but they are hesitant to move their top prospects to get him. Guys like Clint Frazier, Gleyber Torres and maybe even a Justus Sheffield may be untouchable, but to get Gray it's likely going to take at least one of them to get Oakland's ace who tossed six innings of one run ball Friday night.

But according to FanRag Sports, that would be the hang-up in a trade between the two teams.



yanks are one of many to check in on sonny gray. (but yanks are reluctant to trade biggest prospects)

— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 14, 2017



The question here is what qualifies as a biggest prospect? How far down does that list go? In theory, Dustin Fowler won't be considered because of his leg injury. Same goes for James Kaprielian. But what about a guy like Sheffield? Or maybe even a Blake Rutherford, who the Yanks got in a steal in the draft last season?

While the Yankees may not be willing to part with their top guys a package of several lower, but still very talented, guys could get the deal done. Throw in a Chance Adams, Jorge Mateo and an Albert Abreu and the deal might possibly have some legs. It just depends on if the Yankees want Gray enough, and right now they certainly need help considering the recent injury to Michael Pineda.

If the Yankees don't grab him, though, maybe keep an eye out for a guy like Lance Lynn of the Cardinals. His contract expires at the end of the 2017 season. He won't be nearly as expensive as Gray and he's actually been slightly better than Gray this season. And he is reportedly on the market.

MORE:

MLB trade rumors: Do all signs point to Sonny Gray to Astros?

| MLB trade rumors: Cubs eyeing Sonny Gray even after Jose Quintana deal

| Yankees starter Michael Pineda reportedly might need Tommy John surgery

