Wesley Sneijder has not made any plans for his future after a shock exit from Galatasaray, but the attacking midfielder is sure a good opportunity will arise.

Sneijder: A new club will come after Galatasaray exit

Wenger reaches out to Alexis via text

The Netherlands international's four-year spell at the Turkish side came to an end on Friday when they terminated his contract a year early.

Although the 33-year-old has been linked with a move to Sampdoria and Los Angeles FC, he says he has not made a decision on his next club.

"I don’t have any future plans yet," he told beIN Sports. "I’ll go to Amsterdam and from there I will check what I will do.

"At the moment, I don’t have any plans but I trust In my qualities. Something will come for sure. The page turns."

In 28 Super Lig games last season, Sneijder scored five goals and made 15 assists for a Gala side that finished fourth, while no one in the Turkish top-flight made as many chances as he did.

Despite his record, the ex-Real Madrid and Ajax star was not wanted by coach Igor Tudor after the signing of Younes Belhanda.

"Of course I feel sad. If you have to leave like that, it’s not very nice," he said.

"The coach made his choice. He made the choice not to work with me. If a coach doesn’t want to work with you then you have to look for something else.

"If he doesn’t want to use you anymore, then you don’t have a jersey number. I wish Belhanda a lot of success.

"I had many great moments at Galatasaray. Overall I’m very happy that I took this opportunity."