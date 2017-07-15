Dani Ceballos said he will give his all to make Real Madrid's history even greater after joining the Spanish and European champions.

Ceballos vows to make Real Madrid's history 'even greater'

Wenger reaches out to Alexis via text

Madrid completed the signing of Ceballos from Real Betis on a six-year deal on Friday, beating league rivals Barcelona, who also expressed an interest.

The capital club paid a reported €18 million for the capture of the midfielder named Player of the Tournament in the European Under-21 Championship with Spain this summer.

And the 20-year-old says he is hungry for success at the La Liga and Champions League titleholders and is fully deserving of the opportunity.

"You cannot imagine the pride and responsibility I feel at having joined Real Madrid," he wrote via social media.

"I will give my all to make this club's history even greater.

"I come with great motivation and with the two things that have brought me here: humility and hard work.

"I will aim to show that I deserve to wear this shirt."

Ceballos played 30 games for Betis in La Liga last season, finishing with a record of two goals and two assists.