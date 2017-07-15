Chris Spielman was a two-time All-American at Ohio State and is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Former Buckeyes star Chris Spielman files antitrust lawsuit against Ohio State

The former linebacker is now suing his alma mater.

In an antitrust lawsuit filed in federal court in Columbus, Spielman says he and other former Buckeyes athletes should be compensated for their likeness when used by Ohio State marketing programs and contracts to promote the university.

The suit mentions the Honda-sponsored program of 64 banners hung around Ohio Stadium featuring photos of former players. Talent management firm IMG is a listed as a co-defendant and the suit cites Honda and Nike, which procudes the "Legends of the Scarlet and Gray" vintage jerseys and other Buckeyes apparel.

"Former OSU student-athletes do not share in these revenues even though they have never given informed consent to the widespread and continued commercial exploitation of their images," the lawsuit, obtained by the Associated Press, said.

Spielman said he hopes the suit will convince Ohio State, and all NCAA universities, to treat their respective athletes — current and former — fairly. After former UCLA basketball player Ed O'Bannon won his lawsuit against the NCAA in a similar antitrust case, Spielman's class-action suit, which includes two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin, has a very good chance of being successful.

Spielman, who was a four-time Pro Bowler during a 10-year NFL career, said he plans to donate the lawsuit rewards to the Profectus Group, a non-profit group that provides financial assistance to former Ohio State athletes in financial need.

"My concern is about the exploitation of all former players across this nation who do not have the platform to stand up for themselves while universities and corporations benefit financially by selling their name and likenesses without their individual consent," Spielman told the AP.

Griffin also supports the suit, telling the AP: "There is no greater supporter of collegiate athletics than me, and I will be forever grateful for the opportunities provided to me as a former student athlete. However, the recent landscape of collegiate athletics has changed, and these institutions and corporations have a duty to treat all former athletes fairly."